Silver Alert canceled for Winston-Salem woman

UPDATE: Betty Jean Hedgebeth has returned home safely. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem woman, according to a press release.

Betty Jean Hedgebeth was last seen about 3 a.m. Tuesday inside her house at 3206 Meadow Lane. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some form of cognitive impairment.

Hedgebeth is a black woman, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown nightgown.

Anyone with information Hedgebeth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.