Search continues for missing Winston-Salem woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The search continues for a Winston-Salem woman who was last seen at her home around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

“Right now we just want to make sure she’s OK,” said Lt. Tyrone Phelps, of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A Silver Alert was released for 50-year-old Betty Jean Hedgebeth late Tuesday night. Police say she was last seen wearing a brown nightgown and possibly suffers from cognitive disorders.

“The family is naturally concerned,” Phelps added.

On Wednesday, officers searched the area around Hedgebeth’s home. However, the ground search revealed nothing. The department also did more canvassing with K-9 officers, but there was still no sign of her.

“We’re not going to let the weather stop us,” Phelps said.

Officers say the cold, snow and rain adds to the urgency.

“Out in the elements, out in the cold, that is a great concern for us,” Phelps said. “She could possibly freeze, and we definitely don’t want that to happen, so we’re going to do everything in our power.”

If you have any information on Hedgebeth’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, or CrimeStoppers, at (336) 727-2800. ​