Ragsdale High student hosting event for girls to explore careers in aviation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- This weekend, girls across the Piedmont will have an opportunity to explore careers in aviation.

The event is being hosted by Ragsdale High School sophomore Amelia Irvin.

Irvin discovered her passion for aviation in middle school.

She had the opportunity to attend an aviation camp at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

During that experience, one thing stood out.

“It was all men and then one female, which was me, and so I decided, ‘Hey this is an issue’ because it’s a male-dominated role and we need more women in aviation,'” she said.

Getting more women in the field first means exposing girls to the opportunities.

“It's not just your pilots or your flight attendants. It's your programmers, your designers, your builders, your writers, your painters and all the aspects that go into the field of aviation,” Irvin said.

As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, she has organized Girls in Aviation, an event at Smith Reynolds Airport.

Groups will be there to talk about various aspects of the field and show girls planes also.

“She wants to share the empowerment that she's gained from it and it's so special to see her have such a giving heart,” said Kelly Irvin, Amelia’s mother.

Girls in Aviation is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem.

There is no age requirement.

Registration is not necessary.