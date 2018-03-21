× North Carolina vape store clerk arrested after student overdose

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A vape store clerk has been charged after a student at a North Carolina high school overdosed using a vape product, according to WSOC.

Police said the vape was sold as “Black Diamond” CBD oil but was a synthetic cannabinoid known by the chemical name, 5-Fluoro ADB and FUB-AMB, both of which are controlled substances.

Side effects of using the drug can include rapid loss of consciousness and coma, stroke, seizures, and convulsions. Sudden death has also been reported.

During the search of the shop, detectives seized nine additional vials of the “Black Diamond” CBC oil which were hidden throughout the store, along with more than $6,000 in cash.

Now, 31-year-old Rashad Naji Mohsen Al Hubaishi is charged with selling illegal drugs. His bond was set at $75,000.