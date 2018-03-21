× Multiple Piedmont Triad school systems to close, operate on delays Wednesday

Multiple Piedmont Triad area school systems have announced they will be closed or operate on delays on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

To see closings and delays, click here.

The following schools have announced a closure or delay:

Caswell County Schools (three-hour delay)

Davidson County Schools (three-hour delay)

Davie County Schools (three-hour delay)

Guilford County Schools (two-hour delay)

Mount Airy City Schools (three-hour delay)

Randolph County Schools (two-hour delay)

Rockingham County Schools (three-hour delay)

Stokes County Schools (three-hour delay)

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (closed)

Wilkes County Schools (two-hour delay)

Yadkin County Schools (two-hour delay)

This story will be updated when any additional school closings or delays are announced.