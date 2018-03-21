Man arrested after standoff in Greensboro neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man is in custody after a standoff in a Greensboro neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested Jordan McKale Little, 26, after they say he removed his ankle monitor. He's being held in the Guilford County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Officers say they became aware Little had cut off his electronic ankle monitor and officers went to serve arrest warrants to his home on Hope Valley Lane around 10:40 a.m.

They say Little refused to come outside. Several officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded. The feeling on scene was tense, as people on scene shouted for Little to come outside, while officers pointed guns at the home.

Greensboro police said there was concern Little may have been armed. After some communication between negotiators and Little, he left the house peacefully around 1:20 p.m.

Police say three other people were inside the home during the standoff, including one child. They were not sure of the child's relationship to anyone else in the house at the time.

Police say Little did not have a gun on him when they arrested him. Investigators are still searching the home.

Little was already expected to appear in court next week on charges including trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, possession of firearm by a felon, and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Police evacuated one nearby home during the standoff.