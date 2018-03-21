× King man accused of making threats against UNC Charlotte posts bond

KING, N.C. — A UNC Charlotte student who is also a King resident was arrested Tuesday on a charge that he made a false report of mass violence at the university, an arrest warrant says. Search warrants connected to the case said investigators found blueprints of campus buildings and evacuation plans in the student’s Charlotte apartment earlier this month.

Matthew Recoy Saavedra, 20, was released from the Forsyth County Jail after he posted a $25,000 bond on the charge, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court in Charlotte on April 16.

The arrest warrant names UNC Charlotte Police and Cpl. R.G. Russell of the King Police Department. The connection of the case to Forsyth County is not detailed in the warrant.

Saavedra is accused of telling Russell on March 6 that he was fascinated by mass shootings, he has studied the Columbine school shooting and that he watches Reddit videos in which people die, according to the arrest warrant.

Saavedra is also accused of telling Dr. William Graham, a mental health physician, that “when he turns 21, he’s going to buy a gun and shoot up his school,” the warrant said.

