Improvement plans for Uptown Lexington’s Conrad and Hinkle square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The discussions surround what's located at the corner of North Main and West Center Streets in Uptown Lexington has been all words and no action for the past 30 years.

It's called the Conrad and Hinkle square.

Rebekah McGee is the executive director of Uptown Lexington. She said this area has had the same problem for years.

"It's just not as inviting as it could possibly be," McGee said.

McGee said the only time the square gets attention is around Christmas and summer months.

She's now pushing to make it year-round.

McGee just got the green light last August from the county commissioners to make changes upon approval.

However, the one requirement is to have a public session to hear the community's input on what they would like.

"We've talked about a water feature, we've talked about an open grass area. We don't want it to become a slab of concrete," McGee said.

McGee recently partnered with a landscape architect company to redesign the empty space.

Business owners say improvements to the square are a step towards a bigger goal in uptown.

"Beautification," said Missions Pottery and More owner Joyce Davis.

Her business is located just steps away from the veterans square.

She said both squares face the same challenge, which is overgrown plants.

"I'd like to see the bushes torn down and make it seem more welcoming where people can come in like a park with benches," Davis said.

McGee said the goal is to bring something new, but stay within certain means.

"It's not going to be an overhaul," McGee said. "It's just going to enhance it."

The public session will take place at the Lexington Visitor Center on April 17 at 6 p.m.