Closings and delays

Delicious recipes for Easter Brunch

Posted 7:08 am, March 21, 2018, by

This is an image of french toast and berries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It may be a few days away, but it’s never too early to begin preparing for Easter Brunch.

On this Recipe Wednesday, the Famous Toastery in Winston-Salem offers several easy-to-make recipes to celebrate the season.

Country Benedict

  • Two eggs cooked to order
  • Grilled country ham
  • Homemade sausage gravy topped over a split biscuit
  • Served with a choice of breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, or stoned ground grits

Blueberry Stuffed French Toast

  • Fresh homemade blueberry puree stuffed between two triangles of Texas Toast
  • Dipped in our homemade French Toast mix
  • Grilled until golden brown
  • Served with choice of breakfast meat

Sunrise Burrito

  • Scrambled egg whites tossed with brie cheese, avocado, and tomatoes
  • Wrapped in a flour/spinach/gluten-free wrap
  • Served with a side of homemade salsa

The Runner Omelet

  • Three egg whites filled with house roasted turkey, house roasted mixed veggies and brie cheese
  • Served with choice of breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, or stoned ground grits, and choice of toast