Delicious recipes for Easter Brunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It may be a few days away, but it’s never too early to begin preparing for Easter Brunch.
On this Recipe Wednesday, the Famous Toastery in Winston-Salem offers several easy-to-make recipes to celebrate the season.
Country Benedict
- Two eggs cooked to order
- Grilled country ham
- Homemade sausage gravy topped over a split biscuit
- Served with a choice of breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, or stoned ground grits
Blueberry Stuffed French Toast
- Fresh homemade blueberry puree stuffed between two triangles of Texas Toast
- Dipped in our homemade French Toast mix
- Grilled until golden brown
- Served with choice of breakfast meat
Sunrise Burrito
- Scrambled egg whites tossed with brie cheese, avocado, and tomatoes
- Wrapped in a flour/spinach/gluten-free wrap
- Served with a side of homemade salsa
The Runner Omelet
- Three egg whites filled with house roasted turkey, house roasted mixed veggies and brie cheese
- Served with choice of breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, or stoned ground grits, and choice of toast
