Delicious recipes for Easter Brunch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It may be a few days away, but it’s never too early to begin preparing for Easter Brunch.

On this Recipe Wednesday, the Famous Toastery in Winston-Salem offers several easy-to-make recipes to celebrate the season.

Country Benedict

Two eggs cooked to order

Grilled country ham

Homemade sausage gravy topped over a split biscuit

Served with a choice of breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, or stoned ground grits

Blueberry Stuffed French Toast

Fresh homemade blueberry puree stuffed between two triangles of Texas Toast

Dipped in our homemade French Toast mix

Grilled until golden brown

Served with choice of breakfast meat

Sunrise Burrito

Scrambled egg whites tossed with brie cheese, avocado, and tomatoes

Wrapped in a flour/spinach/gluten-free wrap

Served with a side of homemade salsa

The Runner Omelet

Three egg whites filled with house roasted turkey, house roasted mixed veggies and brie cheese

Served with choice of breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, or stoned ground grits, and choice of toast