Canadian steel company executive joins list of potential Carolina Panthers bidders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new potential buyer in the Carolina Panthers’ ownership sweepstakes has emerged.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Alan Kestenbaum, chairman and CEO of Bedrock Industries LP, which just recently bought a century-old Canadian steel company called Stelco Holdings, is potentially in the running to purchase the team.

The team was put up for sale after the NFL opened an investigation into Jerry Richardson for allegations of workplace misconduct, which reportedly include “sexually suggestive language and behavior” and at least on one occasion, a racial slur.

Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former Panthers employees have received “significant” monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson.

Just last week ESPN reported that e-commerce billionaire Michael Rubin is building a group in an effort to buy the team. Panthers superfan Stephen Curry and Sean “Diddy” Combs are set to be part of that team.

Rubin, who is worth $3 billion, owns sports apparel retailer Fanatics and already owns a stake in the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and the English soccer team Crystal Palace. Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper and Charleston businessman Ben Navarro have also expressed interested in buying the team, the network reports.

Official bids are expected over the next couple of weeks. The eventual buyer will have to be approved by three-quarters of NFL owners.

The earliest that a decision is expected to happen is at the owners’ meetings in May in Atlanta.