Burglars say shop owner made them strip, beat them after they broke into store

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Along with two suspected burglars, the owner of the business broken into and two other people were arrested in a bizarre case in Florida, WFTV reports.

Michael Eller, 28, and Jose Gonzalez, 27, admitted to deputies that they broke into an Orange County bike shop early Sunday morning.

The owner of the business, Robert Antley, was waiting for them inside with a gun. Antley told deputies he was sleeping in the business because of prior burglaries there.

Eller and Gonzalez said that, rather than calling 911, Antley forced them to strip to their underwear and face a wall, jabbing them with the gun and threatening to kill them.

After about an hour, Antley’s brother, Joshua, 24, and his girlfriend, Kathryn Pellicio, came to the bike shop, Eller said.

Eller and Gonzalez said they were led to a bathroom in the business and beaten for more than an hour. Eller claims he called 911 when his brother showed up but deputies could not confirm that.

When deputies arrived to the shop, all five were taken into custody.