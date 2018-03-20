Wintry mix possible for Piedmont Triad Tuesday night, Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is expected to turn into snow early Wednesday morning, causing a wintry mix to fall across the Piedmont Triad.

According to Kate Garner with the FOX8 Max Weather Center, rain will be a factor throughout the day and will likely become a rain/snow mix around 2 a.m. Wednesday when temperatures dip into the mid-30s.

The mix will continue until 11 a.m., where it will turn back into rain.

Any snow will be a wet snow and that type of snow can produce big fat flakes. These flakes can coat the ground and surfaces fast, even if the temperature is above freezing. Areas that see this could also see a quick slush on some roadways in spite of the relatively warm ground temperatures.

"I wouldn't be surprised if schools were a little bit delayed," Garner said.

For the latest closings and delays, click here.