Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of the Piedmont Triad

Temperatures are running about two to three degrees colder than models were showing this afternoon for this time period. This means we could get a little more snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Triad.

A line of showers and thunderstorms has been moving through Tuesday night and this has also helped lower the temperature a few more degrees. To get thunderstorms with temperatures in the 30s is quite impressive for a system. The air aloft will be plenty cold for snow and it is now starting to cool near the ground, so we are getting closer to it starting.

Overnight once we are cold enough for snow, there will be lulls in precipitation and that will hold amounts down. Still, a rain/snow mix to a period of snow could still produce a general one to two inches across the north and half an inch to one inch to the south side of the Triad. There is a big question just how far south the rain/snow mix will make it. The most likely is to southern Randolph County. It could vary 10 miles either way. Farther north into southern Virginia, some areas may reach three inches. Also, the mountains will see heavier snowfall.

During the morning after 8 a.m., the snow or snow/rain mix will gradually go back toward patchy rain showers from south to north as the air begins to warm.