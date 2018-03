Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKESDALE, N.C. -- A tree fell on a mobile home in Stokesdale Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 112 Stephens Loop Rd.

A woman was inside when the tree fell but was not injured, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Cardwell.

She will no longer be able to live in the home, he said, and the American Red Cross is being notified.

Duke Energy was on scene Tuesday afternoon to disconnect power lines.