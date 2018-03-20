Suspect in high-speed chase through 2 Piedmont counties to face fraud charges in multiple counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The suspect that led officers on a high-speed chase through two Piedmont counties Monday night is expected to face fraud charges in multiple counties, according to the Davidson County District Attorney's Office

Jon Carroll, 40, is in jail after investigators say he tried to use a forged prescription at a pharmacy in Thomasville. Right now he faces a charge of felony fleeing and eluding and three charges of assault with a deadly weapon for attempting to ram three officers with his vehicle.

In court Tuesday, the district attorney announced he signed off on more charges against Carroll. He did not mention specific charges but said police searched Carroll's home and found seven additional fraudulent prescriptions and seven fake military IDs.

The district attorney said those prescriptions were for "trafficking quantity amounts of opioids." He also said Carroll has suspended charges in four other counties.

The judge raised Carroll's secured bond to $250,000 and he's expected back in court in April.

No one was hurt in Monday night's chase, but it has a lot of people talking.

It all started at the Thomasville Family Pharmacy. Employees told FOX8 Carroll brought in a fraudulent prescription, which the pharmacist spotted as fake.

He said he tried to stall Carroll, while a pharmacy technician called 911. When he asked Carroll to see an ID, the pharmacist says Carroll handed over a "clearly fake" military ID. A Thomasville police officer showed up when Carroll had gone back to the parking lot.

According to Thomasville police, Carroll tried to ram the officer before driving away down Business 85 into Davidson County. Other officers deployed spike strips, and Carroll swerved around them, nearly hitting an officer. Police say Carroll also drove head-on into the path of another police vehicle.

Law enforcement officers with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Winston-Salem Police Department helped chase Carroll as he weaved in and out of Davidson and Forsyth counties.

Officials say Carroll was "careless and reckless." He sped past other drivers, nearly caused several accidents, and blew through red lights and stop signs. According to radio traffic, Carroll was driving around 100 mph.

Officials say he also tried to ram his car into three officers who were placing stop sticks on the road.

Deputies successfully used stop sticks about an hour into the chase, flattening Carroll's back right tire. He kept driving down Old Salisbury Road into Forsyth County before he turned onto a closed-off road under construction.

Deputies ultimately used a PIT maneuver to stop Carroll's car.

People in the community are fired up over the chase.

“This is not something you typically see in Davidson County or even see on TV, I mean a high-speed chase with the number of cars that were involved was not something that I’ve ever seen or witnessed," said one woman who witnessed part of the chase. She asked to not be identified for this story.

The same woman was nearly hit by Carroll's Prius head-on as she came around a corner on N.C. 150, as cars in front of her veered off the road.

She and others are wondering why police started chasing Carroll in the first place

“A high-speed chase, you know personally, I just wonder if that was necessary," she said. "And maybe it was, I’m not in that field of course, but I just feel that hundreds of lives were affected yesterday because of one individual.”

FOX8 asked Thomasville police to explain their chase policy, but they declined to speak on camera.

Carroll has a lengthy history of criminal fraud charges. He spent more than a year in prison for convictions of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and insurance fraud.