Suspect in assault that caused lockdown at Greensboro College identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a man after an assault at Greensboro College caused the university and nearby Weaver Academy to go on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Earl Gaddis, 18, of Spring Lake, is wanted for simple assault and assault inflicting serious injury, according to a university spokesperson.

The school was locked down because of an assault on two school employees.

Both employees were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

No weapon was used in the assault.

The lockdowns were lifted after Greensboro police confirmed that he was no longer on campus.