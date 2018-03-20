× Student accused of making threats against UNC Charlotte arrested in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A UNC Charlotte student accused of making threats against the school was arrested by Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday, according to a news release from the university.

Matthew Recoy Saavedra, 20, is charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on education property.

A police search warrant lists disturbing items found in the off-campus home of Saavedra after he allegedly talked about shooting people, WSOC reports.

The warrant submitted to a judge by UNC Charlotte police last week says when officers searched Matt Saavedra’s apartment they found a campus emergency response guide on his wall opened to the active shooter response and evacuation pages.

On his computer, they found searches for school shootings and videos about death.

Saavedra is prohibited from coming onto campus, the university said.