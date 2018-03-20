Sen. Tillis ‘deeply disturbed’ if misled by Cambridge Analytica on where it got campaign data

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Most of us use it, some a couple times a day. But some wonder just how much access social media giants like Facebook have in our day-to-day lives, especially after a high-profile leak.

Here's what happened according to naratives from Facebook's Newsroom. A professor at University of Cambridge, Dr. Aleksandr Klogan, gained access to user information through an agreement with Facebook for his app, calling it "a research app used by psychologists." But Facebook says Klogan lied and broke the agreement by passing along the data on an estimated 50 million users to third party companies, including Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica is a data research company that works with political campaigns in the U.S. and abroad. It's worked with President Donald Trump's campaign and also list's Sen. Thom Tillis' campaign as one of it's success stories.

When Facebook learned Cambridge Analytica and other third parties had access to private information they weren't authorized to use, they requested that data be deleted two years ago. Facebook received recent reports that hadn't been done and has suspended the company from Facebook. Cambridge Analytica has said it has complied with Facebook's policies and deleted the data as soon as they were notified.

Tillis told FOX8 in a statement about his campaign's involvement with the company, "Cambridge Analytica was one of many vendors that provided limited services during my campaign. However, they were not our digital vendor and they have ceased to be a vendor for my campaign for more than three years. My expectation is that all services provided to my campaign are lawful – regardless of who provides them, including third parties. If we were misled by a vendor, that would be deeply disturbing.”

More people are becoming aware of which apps can see your personal information, pictures and have access to your friends on Facebook. You can manage these apps by going into settings and selecting "apps."