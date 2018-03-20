× Rockingham County Community College lockdown lifted after reports of shots fired in area

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The lockdown at Rockingham County Community College and multiple surrounding schools has been lifted after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that “nothing has been substantiated at this point and there were no reports of shots fired on the RCC campus or any of the other schools in the Wentworth area, nor at the Rockingham County Governmental Center.”

RCC, a nearby high school, middle school and elementary school were all initially placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The college tweeted about the incident saying the lockdown was “not a drill,” but also later confirmed the lockdown had been lifted.