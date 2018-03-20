Proposal to give priority to local businesses for contractual work in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Councilmembers Justin Outling and Tammi Thurm are proposing a Greensboro local preference policy to city council that would give priority to local businesses for contractual work.

According the proposal draft the purpose of the policy is “to ensure the best overall value in the procurement of goods and services while providing a preference to local businesses to support the City’s economic development.”

Preference to local businesses are those within the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance consisting of Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County.

Outling said the policy makes sense for the city and for the local economy.

“It makes sense because when we spend money with companies that are local they’re far more likely to keep those dollars in the Greensboro community, they’re more likely to contribute to our organizations, they’re more likely to employ persons who live in Greensboro, contribute to our tax base and grow our city,” Outlign said.

If passed and approved by council, Outline said he believes the policy would be the first of its kind in the state.

“It's open to pretty much all different services,” Outling said. "As a result of state law for bid contracts, so contracts where we're looking for the lowest price, it will apply to contracts that are under $50,000 but for other contracts for example for professional services it will apply to all of those contracts that are put out to a request for qualifications."