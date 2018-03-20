New program allows parents to bring babies to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Washington State Department of Transportation is now allowing new parents to return to work with their babies, according to KOMO.

The “Infant at Work” program allows some workers to bring their babies to work starting at six weeks old until the infant turns six months old.

“I bring her once a week. I work four tens, so I have her 10 hours,” said WSDOT transportation engineer Tim Weise. “She stays asleep for a while, when she wakes up I feed her.”

The director of the program told KOMO the program offers better work-life balance, improves morale, and cuts down on employee leave.

The program was formally adopted this month after a one-year trial run.

So far, 18 parents are participating in the program.