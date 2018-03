Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in High Point early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at 2:19 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Delk Drive. Fire crews say it started in the kitchen after the man put oil into a pan.

The man was the only person home during the fire and he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

A dog inside the home was rescued and uninjured.

