Library Plaza gathering space in downtown High Point set to open soon

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- For a couple of years now, the construction at the High Point Public Library in downtown has served as a welcome sign.

"It's something that people ask, you know? 'What's happening over there?' So many people still don't have an idea of what's going on over there," said Mehmet Cakal, owner of Sumela Restaurant.

"Well, there is a lot of people that see this construction. There's about 17,000 cars that pass up and down by this library every single day," said Ryan Ferguson, with the City of High Point.

However, next month the parking lot area of the library, which is known as the Library Plaza Project, will open up as a gathering space for concerts, festivals, a farmer's market and even food trucks.

Monday, High Point City Council allocated more than $50,000 to pay for equipment to accommodate things like the food trucks.

"The City of High Point is making a move to go in kind of a different direction. To give people a sense of a downtown," Ferguson said.

The project initially started with the construction of the outdoor children's plaza, located beside the library. Work on that phase was completed last year. Now, with work nearly complete for the plaza project, Cakal says he's optimistic.

"It will add on more reason for people to come into downtown for fun, shopping, for business," he said.

"Everyone will benefit from having foot traffic down here," Ferguson said.

The new area will create a permanent home for the farmer's market. The grand opening kick-off for the Library Plaza Project will be Saturday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to the public.