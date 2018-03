× Lockdown at Greensboro College over

Update: The lockdown at Greensboro College is over. No information yet on why the lockdown occurred.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College was on lockdown, the school confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The tweet read, “Immediate lockdown: Campus is on immediate lockdown. This is not a drill.”

Nearby Weaver Academy was also on lockdown. A person who answered the phone said Weaver was on lockdown due to an incident at Greensboro College.

