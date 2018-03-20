FOX8 helps Teshonda find her forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In December 2016, FOX8 shared the story of Teshonda, who was looking to find a forever family.

Within less than a year, that dream came true for Teshonda. She was adopted this January by a loving mother, Glonita Solomoen.

Teshonda now has a brother and a sister and has plenty of support.

“They give me a reason to get up every day. They give me a reason to live. And I am grateful for that every day,” Solomoen said.

Growing into her teenage years in foster care, Teshonda said that she learned not to give up in finding an adoptive family.

“It might not come when you want, but it is going to come soon,” Teshonda said.