× Child injured in Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem Monday night, according to a press release.

At about 8:50 p.m., a car traveling east on West Acadia Avenue left the roadway and hit a parked SUV, which pushed it into another parked vehicle.

One child inside the car was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital for treatment. The child’s condition has not been released.

No one was inside either of the parked vehicles, the release states.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash.