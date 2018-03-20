× Charlotte children’s program owner charged with indecent liberties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The owner of a Charlotte children’s program has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, according to WSOC.

Court records show that 52-year-old Richardo Mata, owner of PlaySpanish, was arrested on Friday.

Police said they began investigating after the parents of a 7-year-old girl said she was assaulted at a summer camp in 2017. She is now 8-years-old.

PlaySpanish is a Spanish language program that has been offered in some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Schools as well as daycares in and around Charlotte.

The organization’s website says they’ve worked with more than 15,000 children over the last 21 years.

At this point, there are no allegations that Mata had alleged victims anywhere else.

In a statement this afternoon, Charlotte Mecklenburg schools said Mata had been a volunteer there until December. He is now banned from school campuses.

He is now behind bars on a $50,000 bond.