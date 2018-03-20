× Boy held underwater by suction line at North Myrtle Beach resort’s lazy river

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he got caught in the suction line at a North Myrtle Beach resort’s lazy river and was held underwater for nearly 10 minutes, according to WPDE.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday at the Avista Resort. Police say the boy was held underwater after his leg got caught in a six-inch suction line that had been removed.

Police performed CPR on the boy and he was taken to a nearby hospital where his parents met him.