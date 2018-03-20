3 injured after shooting at Maryland high school, situation is ‘contained’

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. -- A shooting was reported Tuesday morning at a high school in Maryland.
The shooting happened at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County. Great Mills is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.
According to WJLA, at least three students have been injured, including the shooter.
St. Mary’s County Public Schools wrote on its website, “There has been a shooting at Great Mills High School.” They also said “the school is on lockdown and the event is contained.”
Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, told CNN he was in lockdown in his math class. Police are going through classrooms to clear the school, and students will then be escorted out of the school, Freese said.
"I'm still a little shaken up," he said.
Parents are being asked to report to nearby Leondardtown High School to be reunited with their students.
Great Mills High School has an enrollment of just over 1,500 students, according to the school's 2015-16 improvement plan.