× 7 children injured after Pit bull attack inside Charlotte elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are searching for a dog that they say got into a Charlotte elementary school Monday afternoon and attacked several children, according to WSOC.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Lansdowne Elementary School.

Animal Care and Control officials said a pit bull came into the playground area while children were outside. The children were rushed into the school by staff, but the dog managed to get inside the building.

Some of the children were frightened and tried to run, but officers said the dog reacted by jumping on and biting some of the children.

A teacher was eventually able to confine the pit bull and contacted the animal’s owner from the information on the dog’s collar. The owner picked up the dog and left before Animal Care and Control officers arrived at the school.

Seven children suffered minor injuries, authorities said, but paramedics were not needed.

Animal Care and Control officials are trying to find the owner of the dog to confirm its rabies vaccination information. The animal is described as a silver and white male pit bull, medium to large in size.

The name of the dog is “Bro.”