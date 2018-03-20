× 16-year-old accused of beating teen to death with baseball bat

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old Florida boy is accused of beating another teen to death with a baseball bat Monday afternoon, according to WFTV.

Dillen Murray has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly beat 15-year-old Giovanni Diaz to death in a wooded area in Polk County.

“A witness who was in the area saw Dillen walking out of the woods, and Dillen told the witness that he just hit his friend with a baseball bat,” a Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told the station. “The witness ran into the woods and found Giovanni.”

Investigators say Murray has two previous charges of battery against Diaz in March 2016.

Murray was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center and faces additional charges of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.