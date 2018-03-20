1 injured after package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility

SCHERTZ, Texas — One person was injured after a package believed to be bound for Austin exploded at a FedEx facility in Texas, KSAT reports.

The explosion happened around 12:30 a.m. at the facility in Schertz. Officials say the package, which exploded on a conveyor track, contained metal shrapnel and nails.

About 75 people were working at the facility and the man injured sustained a concussion.

If linked to the series of bombings in Austin, the blast would be the fifth explosion in less than a month.

1 injured in package explosion at FedEx ground facility in Schertz, officials say https://t.co/iHcb0dV7E9 #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/uMqvgfBbv3 — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) March 20, 2018