1 injured after package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility

SCHERTZ, Texas — One person was injured after a package believed to be bound for Austin exploded at a FedEx facility in Texas, KSAT reports.
The explosion happened around 12:30 a.m. at the facility in Schertz. Officials say the package, which exploded on a conveyor track, contained metal shrapnel and nails.
About 75 people were working at the facility and the man injured sustained a concussion.
If linked to the series of bombings in Austin, the blast would be the fifth explosion in less than a month.
29.552174 -98.269734