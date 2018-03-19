‘You paid by serving my country’: Man pays for veteran’s groceries in Walmart line

ANKENY, Iowa — A heartwarming photo shows a man paying for a veteran’s groceries at an Iowa Walmart.

Alana Ruthann posted the picture on Facebook Sunday morning with a caption saying she was waiting in line to check out when she saw the moving moment.

The post read, in part, “I didn’t even notice the two gentlemen standing in front of me until I heard an older man’s voice in confusion declare, “Wait, what is happening? What are you doing?!” I looked up from my phone to see a younger man in front of the older gentleman respond, “Sir, I’m paying for your items because you paid by serving my country and I’m grateful for you.” The older man was caught off guard with a loss for words, fumbling his gloves in his hands and trying desperately to hold in his emotion, as was I. Just as quickly as he scanned his card and paid for the items, that young man said another thank you and quickly left.”

When the young man left, the veteran asked the cashier what he should do, and she replied with a smile, “You have a good day.”