× Woman hit, killed by self-driving Uber

TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman died after being hit by a self-driving Uber overnight in Arizona, KSAZ reports.

The woman was crossing the street in Tempe when the car hit her. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The vehicle was in autonomous mode and there was a safety driver at the wheel.

According to The New York Times, the crash appears to be the first time that a person has been killed by an autonomous vehicle.

Uber is assisting police with the investigation.