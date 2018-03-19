× Woman fights off naked intruder with baseball bat

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman is safe after she fought off a half-naked man who broke into her home with a baseball bat, according to KTVK.

Timothy Valdez, 29, has been charged with burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly broke into an apartment and attacked a woman.

Simone Parker was home alone when she says a pantsless Valdez broke into her apartment and pulled out a knife, demanding clothes and money.

“I gave him a green t-shirt, and he put the green shirt on, and I was looking for some pants, and I’m like, ‘Forget that, I’m not going to get him no pants, I’m going to get the bat.’ So, I got the bat and I went to hit him,” she said.

Parker was able to hit him on the back of the head and on his face, but he eventually overpowered her and hit her with the bat.

He stole her purse and ran to another area of the apartment complex, but a neighbor and Parker’s son was able to restrain him until officers arrived to arrest him. Valdez later admitted to police that he had been high on meth and didn’t remember anything.

He was taken to a local jail on a $125,000 bond.