What’s next for Thomasville rebranding campaign?

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The City of Thomasville continues with its new rebranding campaign “Thomasville Go,” with a strategic plan to include area businesses.

Tourism Director Jarrod Dunbar said the next phase is through education, letting business owners know how they can incorporate the tag line of “The Seat of Global Opportunity” into operations.

“So 'go,' especially from a tourism standpoint or parks and recreation, we can use it in that realm with the activity but also the global opportunity,” Dunbar said. “There's a lot of folks that don't realize how much global opportunity there is here in Thomasville and actually businesses already being conducted from Thomasville with a global emphasis taking place.”

Dunbar cites Mohawk Industries and Old Dominion Freight Line as examples of businesses with global outreach. Growth is seen downtown as well with six new businesses opening up in the last year.

“Thomasville is already growing right now, especially with our small businesses in our downtown area, so this is going to be the next big thing to push Thomasville forward and we're excited about it,” Dunbar said.

A subcommittee formed from the original envision team and will be responsible for carrying out that strategic plan.

The public can take advantage of a website portal that consolidates all of Thomasville’s resources into one site.

The public library helped to launch an interactive app available through “Pocket Sights,” giving people a walking hour of the historic downtown. ​