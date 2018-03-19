Video shows police chase in Thomasville; suspect arrested after crash in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect was taken into custody Monday evening after a police chase stretched from Thomasville to the Winston-Salem city limits.

The chase started around 6 p.m. in Thomasville. FOX8's cameras captured several police cars chasing the suspect through the city.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed the car at the intersection of Old Salisbury Road and Preston Woods Drive in Winston-Salem.

Police have not identified the suspect and there is no word on what prompted the chase.

36.040382 -80.269070