Trey Songz arrested on domestic assault charge

LOS ANGELES — Singer Trey Songz faces a domestic violence charge after he turned himself into Los Angeles police Monday morning, according to TMZ.
Songz is accused of assaulting a woman for talking to another man while at a party in Hollywood Hills last month. He was taken into custody at 6 a.m. and released around 8 a.m. after posing a $50,000 bond.
Songz took to Twitter Monday morning to proclaim his innocence, saying “I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”
The woman says Songz beat her so badly that she suffered a concussion and had to go to the hospital.
