Trey Songz arrested on domestic assault charge

LOS ANGELES — Singer Trey Songz faces a domestic violence charge after he turned himself into Los Angeles police Monday morning, according to TMZ.

Songz is accused of assaulting a woman for talking to another man while at a party in Hollywood Hills last month. He was taken into custody at 6 a.m. and released around 8 a.m. after posing a $50,000 bond.

Songz took to Twitter Monday morning to proclaim his innocence, saying “I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support. 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

The woman says Songz beat her so badly that she suffered a concussion and had to go to the hospital.

Trey Songz Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence https://t.co/DrYMePw59F — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2018