Thomasville man uses his ‘imagination’ to create beautiful glass-blown art

THOMASVILLE, N.C. - For glass artist Curtis Cecil, he's like a mouth to the flame.

"I'm just attracted to fire," said Cecil. "It's a medium you can do anything with, it's just limited to my imagination."

His interest in glass blowing was sparked when he was bending some glass in his high school chemistry class.

"I was determined to learn," said Cecil. "Once I figured out the fusion of the glass I could build on it and make things from there." And that process continues to this day and helps keep things interesting.

"People ask me to do certain things and I'm always trying my skill to see if I can do it."

His favorite things to make are ones that interest him.

"I like doing woodland nature type things, flowers have always inspired me, frogs, lizards and turtles, Venus fly trap, plants and sundews," he said. "I enjoy getting out and seeing things and saying we'll maybe I'll enjoying making that in glass."

Some of his creations require him to transform from sculptor to painter.

"I'm able to decorate the glass with glass stain or paint, I airbrush some of them and I still hand detail paint certain details," he says.

He just doesn't put color on the outside some goes deep on the inside like marbles. You just never know what in the world he'll come up with next.

"As long as I can and I'm still having fun with it."

To learn more, visit him on Facebook here.