Students get hands-on to help rebuild Safety Town of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For generations, it's been a place where kids come to learn and have fun. Safety Town of Greensboro teaches 5- and -6-year-olds all about stranger-danger, poison control, how to cross roads, car safety and more.

It's a two-week program held for two hours each day. There are visits from Greensboro EMS, fire department and school resource officers with the Greensboro Police Department.

But Safety Town is starting show its age. So some members of the Nat Greene Kiwanis Club decided it was time for some refurbishing; and who better to do that than the talented students from Weaver Academy.

The design of the new buildings fell to the students in Kim Osborne's drafting classes. They researched and then came up with workable designs for Mark Adkins' construction classes.

Classes have been working on the project for a couple of weeks and the progress has everyone excited.

While the buildings they're creating will benefit kids for years to come, the students involved are now seeing a great benefit too.

Their teachers say they are learning hands-on lessons that can only come from active construction.

Safety Town registration opens on April 1, but in the meantime, they are looking for volunteers thirteen years and older. For more information, click here.