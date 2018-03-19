× Student accused of threatening to harm Wheatmore, Trinity high school students charged

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Wheatmore High School student who was barred from returning to campus after allegedly making a list of students to harm has now been charged.

Jacob Thomas Norris, 17, is charged with solicitation to commit murder.

On Feb. 28, the school resource officer at Wheatmore High received a report from the principal about possible threats against students at Wheatmore and Trinity high schools.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office obtained a true bill of indictment from the Randolph County Grand Jury for Norris.

Norris was booked into the Randolph County Jail under a $350,000 secured bond.