Rockingham County student accused of 'harboring runaway,' arrested on cyberstalking, threat charges

WENTWORTH, N.C. — An 18-year-old Rockingham County High School student is accused of hiding a runaway and making threats towards another student, according to a press release.

Jermaine Edward Blackwell, of Eden, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with cyberstalking, making a threatening phone call and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Blackwell was charged after deputies learned he was harboring the juvenile and made threats by a phone call and text to another student who also attends Rockingham County High School.

The juvenile has been returned to her parent.

“Making threats is something we take very seriously, especially in this day and time and when there are students involved”, said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. “All threats will be fully investigated and those responsible will be charged whenever applicable.”

He was taken to the Rockingham County Jail on a $20,000 secured bond.