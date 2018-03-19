Mother pleads for man to turn himself in after shot fired outside Hanes Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Nathaniel Taylor's mom is pleading for her 29-year-old son to turn himself in.

She was shocked to hear what her son was involved in just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Hanes Mall.

Police got the call of shots fired in the parking lot and rushed to the scene.

Shoppers like Edward Ramsey stopped in their tacks as the chaos unfolded.

"Like a car backfiring and next thing I know I see a fellow chasing after a car and shooting at it," Ramsey said.

Edward had just left the food court with his family and was headed to their car when they heard a loud noise.

"The car speeds off and the guy is running after the car and shooting. It was probably five or six shots that were fired at the car," Edward said.

He watched as a bail bondsman fired several shots towards Nathaniel Taylor who was trying to run away.

Police say Taylor hit other vehicles in the mall parking lot while trying to get away.

However, that didn't stop him.

Police say he continued driving until his car stopped near Silas Creek Crossing Center.

That’s when he took off running into a nearby AC Moore.

"He tripped coming into the door," said Chase Maney, who was working at the time.

She said Taylor headed straight to the back of the store.

"When he went in the men's bathroom he discarded the blue hoody he was wearing," Maney said.

Then he looked to escape.

"He was actually yelling and screaming at the woman and the frame shop asking where the exit was," Maney said.

Chase said Taylor managed to escape through the stock room's back door and into a wooded area.

"Safety was the priority at that point," Maney said.

According to police, no one was injured during the shooting.

However, some cars were damaged.

Anyone with any information about Taylor’s whereabouts can call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.