March Madness: Handling Stress and Anxiety

Many people experience stress and anxiety at one time or another. Stress is your body’s response to an outside stimulus that you aren’t prepared for and can motivate you to overcome a challenge. Feeling stressed or anxious is normal, but if these feelings start to affect your ability to function and perform normal tasks, then it’s time to find help. Other symptoms of anxiety may include:

Restlessness

Difficulty concentrating or mind going blank

Irritability

Sleep disturbance (difficulty falling or staying asleep, or restless, unsatisfying sleep)

Continually revisiting an issue without being able to let go

Many people that experience chronic anxiety may also try to self-medicate with alcohol, smoking or by avoiding stressful situations entirely. While these may offer something that feels like relief, seeking treatment from a licensed professional can help you navigate your feelings without letting them overwhelm you. Start by talking with your primary care physician about your stress and anxiety, and then look for a psychiatrist or behavioral health professional. Through talk therapy, specialists can challenge your overwhelming thoughts and teach you coping strategies to use. If needed, they can also find the appropriate medication for you. Over time, you may be able to stop taking medication, but it’s best to discuss what that looks like with your psychiatrist.

Regular exercise has proven to significantly reduce stress and can be a key part of any treatment plan.

If you are experiencing symptoms of severe anxiety that are impairing your daily life, you should seek evaluation from a behavioral health specialist. Depression and anxiety share many of the same symptoms and treatment methods, which is why it’s important to seek help if you have recurring symptoms that won’t go away. Our goal is to teach you how to overcome anxiety and become the best version of yourself.

At Cone Health Outpatient Behavioral Health at Greensboro, our team of highly skilled psychiatrists, counselors, nurses and therapists work to ensure each patient’s recovery from a wide range of emotional problems. Our staff is committed to providing each patient with confidential care that fits his or her specific lifestyle.

Physician Background:

Dr. Alex Eksir is a psychiatrist at Cone Health Outpatient Behavioral Health at Greensboro and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. Dr. Eksir received his Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Boston University in 2009. He completed medical school at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and his residency in general psychology at Duke University Medical Center.