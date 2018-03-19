Man teaches fly fishing in Patrick County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. -- Fishing guide Kevin Merritt makes a living surrounded by natures beauty.

"Just being outside is why I do it," said Merritt, who teaches fly fishing at Primland Resort. "Anything I can do that does not resemble an office job, I'm for it."

Roy's' Folks producer David Weatherly and I joined Merritt on the Dan River for some fly fishing.

"Very few places in this state that offer access like this in this kind of water," said Merritt, as he showed me how to fly fish. "I can teach you how to fly cast which doesn't catch a lot of fish or I can teach you how to fly fish which is the best way to catch."

He never gets tired of taking people out in the water. "Just being out here, I learn every time I go," he said. "You can't argue this isn't therapeutic."

The fish were playing hard to get but, as they say, that's why they call it fishing instead of catching.

"The reason I keep coming back is because this is the place I can lose myself," he said. "The best rule of trout is they don't live in ugly places."