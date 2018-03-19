Formerly missing boy brings dinner to officers who helped find him

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A 10-year-old boy who disappeared earlier this week in Virginia surprised the officers who helped bring him home with dinner over the weekend.

Sgt. K. Rollins with the Chesterfield Police posted a photo Saturday that showed Zachary Long meeting the North D platoon officers who helped find him.

“Zachary brought dinner for the officers to show his appreciation,” Sgt. K. Rollins said.

Lt. Don Story said Zachary and his father, Andrew Long, brought barbecue and side dishes to the station during the 6 p.m. roll call.

The 10-year-old was found Tuesday night unharmed and was reunited with his parents around 10:15 p.m., according to Lt. Story.

Police searched for Zachery after he went missing in the Founders Bridge Road area around 6:15 p.m.

The boy had wrecked his bike and was scared he may need stitches. He had a prior bad experience with getting stitches, so he ran into the woods, according to WTVR.