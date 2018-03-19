× 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting sister over argument about video game

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. — A 9-year-old Mississippi boy is accused of fatally shooting his sister in the head over a video game controller, according to WTVA.

Deputies responded to a home in Monroe County around 1 p.m. Saturday and learned that the boy shot the girl in the back of the head after she wouldn’t give him the controller.

The 13-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

It’s unclear how the boy accessed the gun. The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated and authorities are unsure what consequences the boy will face at this time.