70-year-old woman walks 5 miles through snow after she can’t get taxi after night shift

BRADFORD, England — A 70-year-old English woman who cares for three men with learning disabilities was forced to walk the five miles home after she couldn’t find a bus or taxi after a night shift.

Corrine Wheatley, a reporter with the BBC, saw Pam Chapman walking home on Sunday and recorded her trek. She later posted the video and interview on Twitter.

Can we all take a moment to appreciate this lady? While filming today we spotted her walking through deep #snow drifts, offered her a lift, turns out she's a carer. She couldn't get a bus or taxi home from her nightshift and had to walk. She's 70. pic.twitter.com/nwERFJE4rF — Corinne Wheatley (@CorinneWheatley) March 18, 2018

Chapman told Wheatley that it’s important she stays to care for the men until other members of staff arrive to help.

“You can’t leave them on their own,” she said. “You’ve got a duty of care really. You’ve got to do it, even at 70.”

According to Wheatley, Chapman was forced to trudge through waist-deep snow while battling 24-degree temperatures.

In a later tweet, Wheatley said she took her as close to her home as possible before the snow got too deep for her car.