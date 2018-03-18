Search continues for man accused of knocking woman down outside local grocery store, stealing her purse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – The hunt is on for a man accused of stealing a woman's purse and dragging her to the ground outside a grocery store.

Deputies say it happened at the Food Lion parking lot on Highway 109 shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

Investigators have identified 31-year-old Brandon Jacobs as the suspect.

Food Lion shoppers are paying closer attention to their surroundings in the parking lot Saturday afternoon

"Anything can happen to anybody at any time," Howie Townsley said.

"I shop here very frequently," Cassandra Brown said.

Longtime shoppers were shocked to hear this happened at their favorite Wallburg Towne Centre grocery store.

"Out of place for this area," Townsley said.

"A little worried but not too too worried I mean I've been in the area a long time," Brown said. "I still feel like it's generally a safe area."

Deputies moved fast in the investigation.

They were able to see what vehicle Jacobs took off in and shared the images of the truck to the public.

Investigators say another man was with Jacobs in the truck when he took off.

These are good leads in the case, but it's not enough to calm people's fears.

"It makes me hold on a little closer to my kid," Brown said.

Deputies tell FOX8 the victim is OK.

She was treated at a local hospital and released with non-life-threatening injuries.