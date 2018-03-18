× Mother arrested for driving under the influence after 10-year-old girl calls 911

MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman was arrested on DUI charges after her 10-year-old daughter called 911 and told police the two were in a car wreck, according to KPHO.

Dispatch received a call from a 10-year-old girl walking down the road in Mohave Valley on Thursday, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl told dispatch she and her mother had gotten into a crash and her mom told her to walk to a family member’s house nearby.

Deputies responded and found a parked car next to a block wall with damages to the rear quarter panel and the passenger side.

Deputies said the mother, identified as Darla Faye Drury, appeared heavily intoxicated with slurred speech, refusing to answer questions and called the officers offensive names.

Deputies also said they found open alcohol containers in the vehicle.

Police said Drury’s blood alcohol content tested .294 percent, well above the legal limit of .08. She was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail on two counts of felony aggravated DUI.